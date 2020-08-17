< Back to All News

Jones Fire Nearly Doubles In Size

Posted: Aug. 17, 2020 3:50 PM PDT

The so-called “Jones Fire”, in the South Yuba River canyon, continues to burn in Nevada County. The last acreage estimate is now 55 for the blaze, which Cal Fire responded to at around five Monday morning. Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says that’s about double of what they had been able to maintain for most of the day, until recently…

Mathias says access continues to be an issue…

Dozens of households have been evacuated, with a Center set up at Ready Springs School. Animals can be housed at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. There’s zero containment. Jones Bar and Newtown roads are closed near the fire.

