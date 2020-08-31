Jones Fire Sparks NID Campfire Ban

A rather unusual summer campfire ban for recreational facilities owned by the Nevada Irrigation District. The District’s Recreation Manager, Monica Reyes, says it was sparked by the Jones Fire, along with the hot weather and dry conditions…

The ban includes developed campgrounds around Scotts Flat and Rollins Reservoirs. But they’re still allowed at campgrounds the district jointly owns with the Tahoe National Forest, at East Meadows, Pass Creek, Woodcamp, and Fir Top at Jackson Meadows…

But portable cooking stoves, lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel, and propane-fueled portable fires are still permitted.