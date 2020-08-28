< Back to All News

Jones Fire Town Hall

Posted: Aug. 27, 2020 5:35 PM PDT

The Jones Fire is the focus of the latest virtual Town Hall, coordinated by YubaNet and Nevada County, which is happening Friday, August 28th. County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, describes it as a “wrap-up” event that will go over not only the effectiveness in putting out the 705-acre blaze, but review residents’ response. She says she’s already heard about homeowners wanting to make sure their evacuation preparedness is adequate for future emergencies…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

In addition to fire and law enforcement officials, Wolfe says there’ll also be panelists from the county’s Office of Emergency Services, their Veterinary Disaster Response Team, State Parks, and the Fairgrounds…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to “town hall@yubanet.com” or be taken during the Town Hall, which is from noon to 1:30pm, Friday, August 28th, on the YubaNet website.

