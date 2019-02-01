Joni Mitchell Photo Exhibit Opens in Nevada City

A look at the life of Joni Mitchell from ‘Both Sides Now’. A photography exhibit of the legendary singer opens today in Nevada City. The display features the work of about a dozen different photographers, and features album covers, and just about all aspects of her life. Mitchell turned 75 recently, and Joel Bernstein, who became Mitchell’s photographer at an early age, says works featuring just one artist, are not all that uncommon…

Other examples include Elton John, Bob Dylan, and more. Bernstein’s most iconic photo of Mitchell ice skating is inside her ‘Hejira’ album. He taught himself photography at the age of 14, and got to know Mitchell before he was out of high school…

Also featured is work by Graham Nash, who is a photographer, as well as the well-known rock singer. The exhibit in collaboration with Morrison Hotel Gallery opens today at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art on Broad Street and runs all month. It’s free and photographs are for sale. There’s also a reception tonight from 5 to 7pm, and Bernstein and other photographers will be there.

