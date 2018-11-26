Judge Bias Motion Denied In Murder Trial

< Back to All News

Nov. 26, 2018

A motion to remove the judge in a Nevada County murder case has been denied. District Attorney Cliff Newell and Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh alleged that Judge Tom Anderson was biased against them because he had attended campaign functions for Butte County prosecutor Glenn Jennings. Jennings tried unsuccessfully to unseat Newell in the June Primary election. Anderson stated that he didn’t attend any political gatherings for any candidate and did not endorse any candidate. He says he did attend a going away party where Jennings was also in attendance. Newell and Walsh also contend that Anderson’s alleged bias was also evidenced by various rulings he made regarding defendant Finley Fultz that ultimately ended in a mistrial. But Nevada County Judge Steve White ruled that the motion failed to establish any admissable facts to support the allegations. A retrial for Fultz has not been scheduled yet.

