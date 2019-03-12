< Back to All News

Judge Denies Evidence Suppression Motion

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 5:17 PM PDT

The trial of a man accused of murdering his ex-wife is moving closer to starting in a Nevada County courtroom. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the judge in the case, Candace Heidelberger, has denied a defense motion to suppress a critical piece of evidence, regarding the suspect, 72-year-old Michael Sturgell…

Newell says the shoes were seized while Sturgell was being interviewed regarding unrelated gun thefts…

Newell says the blood on the shoes were from Sturgell and the victim, Pamela DeGrio. Degrio’s body was found shot to death in her North Bloomfield home, in February of last year. A trial date of April ninth has been set.

