Judge Denies Evidence Suppression Motion

The trial of a man accused of murdering his ex-wife is moving closer to starting in a Nevada County courtroom. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the judge in the case, Candace Heidelberger, has denied a defense motion to suppress a critical piece of evidence, regarding the suspect, 72-year-old Michael Sturgell…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says the shoes were seized while Sturgell was being interviewed regarding unrelated gun thefts…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says the blood on the shoes were from Sturgell and the victim, Pamela DeGrio. Degrio’s body was found shot to death in her North Bloomfield home, in February of last year. A trial date of April ninth has been set.