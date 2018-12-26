< Back to All News

Judge Keeps Fultz In Custody For Now

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 3:00 PM PST

With his murder charge dismissed last week, in the 2014 killing of a marijuana grow caretaker, Finley Fultz was scheduled to be freed on Friday. But Nevada County prosecutors have achieved at least a delay in the release. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has granted a temporary stay on the ruling, or until January eleventh. His office has already challenged the judge’s ruling to a state court of appeal…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

But Walsh also cites public safety concerns for releasing Fultz…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Fultz has a prior manslaughter conviction in the state of Nevada and is believed to be a prison gang member. Two other suspects in the case have already admitted to their involvement in robbing the marijuana grow in Penn Valley that led to the shooting death of the caretaker, Isaac Zafft. Murder charges against them were reduced to manslaughter last April, under a new state law that allows only the actual killer to be charged with murder.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha