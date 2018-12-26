Judge Keeps Fultz In Custody For Now

With his murder charge dismissed last week, in the 2014 killing of a marijuana grow caretaker, Finley Fultz was scheduled to be freed on Friday. But Nevada County prosecutors have achieved at least a delay in the release. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has granted a temporary stay on the ruling, or until January eleventh. His office has already challenged the judge’s ruling to a state court of appeal…

But Walsh also cites public safety concerns for releasing Fultz…

Walsh says Fultz has a prior manslaughter conviction in the state of Nevada and is believed to be a prison gang member. Two other suspects in the case have already admitted to their involvement in robbing the marijuana grow in Penn Valley that led to the shooting death of the caretaker, Isaac Zafft. Murder charges against them were reduced to manslaughter last April, under a new state law that allows only the actual killer to be charged with murder.