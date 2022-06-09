Judges Weigh In On Courthouse Future

A strong endorsement from Nevada County’s judges on the future of the courthouse in Nevada City. They’ve sent a letter to the state’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee that says the ideal scenario is Option Two of the three options under consideration. That would mean construction of what they describe as a state-of-the-art facility at the current downtown site. Mayor Duane Strawser says he’s pleased the judges are more clear and assertive about the issue…

But a study conducted for the State Judicial Council says that option would be the costliest, since a temporary facility would also have to be set up. However, Strawser says rennovation of the vacant Alpha Building could mitigate that expense…

The committee is expected to recommend an option to the Judicial Council on the 17th. In the letter, the judges also say Option Two significantly improves safety and security for the courthouse, as well as accessibility for courthouse patrons. They also say they have grave reservations about relegating a prominent public edifice at the heart of the county seat to dormancy and potential decay for years to come.