Julie Baker Heads Two State Arts Advocacy Groups

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 12:27 PM PDT

After heading the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley from 2009 to 2017, Julie Baker has moved on to statewide responsibilities. She’s become the first permanent Executive Director of two organizations known as Californians for the Arts and California Arts Advocates. She’d been interim Executive Director in the last year. She says she and her volunteer staff will continue to work with county arts councils to have focused priorities, to improve the chances of getting grant funding…

click to listen to Julie Baker

Baker says while funding for the arts has mostly recovered since the recession, California is still 28th out of the 50 states in per-capita spending…

click to listen to Julie Baker

Baker owns Julie Baker Projects, a consulting firm specializing in arts management and programming. In 2014, she led the successful acquisition of California WorldFest. And earlier this year, she was awarded the first annual Peggy Levine Arts and Service award by the Nevada County Arts Council.

