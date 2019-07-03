< Back to All News

Parade In Grass Valley; Fireworks at Fairgrounds

Posted: Jul. 3, 2019 12:03 PM PDT

It’s an odd-numbered year, which means it’s Grass Valley’s turn to host the annual Fourth of July Parade. The parade steps off at 11am at Main and South Auburn Streets. City Council member and former mayor Jason Fouyer is the Grand Marshal, and Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies says he’ll be riding in style…

Davies expects about 70 entries this year in the parade, which will make its way down Mill Street and ultimately to St. Patrick’s. Davies says the military, as always, will have a special presence…

..so that’s been canceled. After the parade, the activities move to the fairgrounds. The grounds open at 3pm with music, food, and entertainment. The fireworks start at 9:30.

