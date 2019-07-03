Parade In Grass Valley; Fireworks at Fairgrounds

It’s an odd-numbered year, which means it’s Grass Valley’s turn to host the annual Fourth of July Parade. The parade steps off at 11am at Main and South Auburn Streets. City Council member and former mayor Jason Fouyer is the Grand Marshal, and Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Davies says he’ll be riding in style…

Listen to Robin Davies 1

Davies expects about 70 entries this year in the parade, which will make its way down Mill Street and ultimately to St. Patrick’s. Davies says the military, as always, will have a special presence…

Listen to Robin Davies 2

..so that’s been canceled. After the parade, the activities move to the fairgrounds. The grounds open at 3pm with music, food, and entertainment. The fireworks start at 9:30.

–gf