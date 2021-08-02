July Also One of Hottest On Record

Excessive temperatures continue to be reported in Nevada County this summer. In June, the National Weather Service reported that all but five days had above-average highs. And in July, meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley says it was all but one day…

The overall average daily high for July was 93 degrees. Historically, it’s only 88 degrees. And after some relief this past weekend, it’ll be hotter today Monday and Tuesday. But she says there’ll be some moderation again, after that…

Cooley says we also had three record highs in July, with the hottest day on July 11th, when it got to 105 degrees. That’s also the third-highest temperature ever recorded in Nevada County. The highest-ever recorded temperature was 108 degrees, set in both 1971 and 1972.