< Back to All News

June Election Candidate Forums Begin Tonight

Posted: Apr. 19, 2022 12:10 AM PDT

The June election season starts kicking into a higher gear tonight, April 19th, with the first candidates forum. That’s at the Rood Center. And Janice Bedayn, with the League of Women Voters, says there’s a 100-percent participation rate for all the Nevada County races…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

Tonight’s forum, from 6 to 7:30, features the three candidates for the District Three seat on the Board of Supervisors, being vacated by Dan Miller. That includes former Grass Valley City Council members, Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer, along with Valentina Masterz. And it’s two candidates vying for the District Four seat, incumbent Sue Hoek and Calvin Clark, who is also part of efforts to recall the entire Board. Bedayn says questions are submitted from audience members, as well as questions from those unable to attend the forum.

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

There’s also a media panel, including representatives from the Union, YubaNet, and KNCO. The Auditor-Controller forum, along with candidates for the Nevada City Council, is on Thursday. A Clerk-Recorder forum is on May 3rd, one for Megan Dahle’s Assembly seat is May fourth, and the Assessor forum is on May 5th. Meanwhile, Bedayn says efforts have been unsuccessful so far for putting together a Congressional District Three forum.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha