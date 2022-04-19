June Election Candidate Forums Begin Tonight

The June election season starts kicking into a higher gear tonight, April 19th, with the first candidates forum. That’s at the Rood Center. And Janice Bedayn, with the League of Women Voters, says there’s a 100-percent participation rate for all the Nevada County races…

Tonight’s forum, from 6 to 7:30, features the three candidates for the District Three seat on the Board of Supervisors, being vacated by Dan Miller. That includes former Grass Valley City Council members, Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer, along with Valentina Masterz. And it’s two candidates vying for the District Four seat, incumbent Sue Hoek and Calvin Clark, who is also part of efforts to recall the entire Board. Bedayn says questions are submitted from audience members, as well as questions from those unable to attend the forum.

There’s also a media panel, including representatives from the Union, YubaNet, and KNCO. The Auditor-Controller forum, along with candidates for the Nevada City Council, is on Thursday. A Clerk-Recorder forum is on May 3rd, one for Megan Dahle’s Assembly seat is May fourth, and the Assessor forum is on May 5th. Meanwhile, Bedayn says efforts have been unsuccessful so far for putting together a Congressional District Three forum.