June Election Races Lineup Is Now Set

The June Primary Nevada County races are now set, with the final filing deadline passing on Wednesday. Three women are vying for Dan Miller’s District Three seat on the Board of Supervisors. That includes two former mayors and city council members for Grass Valley, Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer. Also Valentina Masterz, who owns the Organic Bistro and Bakery in Grass Valley. In District Four, incumbent Sue Hoek will be challenged by Calvin Clark. Clark is leading the recall effort against the current Board. There are four candidates vying for the two open seats on the Nevada City Council. That includes incumbent Erin Minnet. Also, Adam Kline, Lou Ceci, and Ken Merdinger. In the County Clerk-Recorder’s race, to replace Greg Diaz, it’s Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona, Paul Gilbert, and Jason Tedder. For Auditor-Controller, to replace Marsha Salter, there are two candidates, Rob Tribble and Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will. And for Assessor, to replace Sue Horne, it’s Rolf Kleinhans and Gerald Bushore.