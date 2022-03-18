< Back to All News

June Election Races Lineup Is Now Set

Posted: Mar. 17, 2022 5:37 PM PDT

The June Primary Nevada County races are now set, with the final filing deadline passing on Wednesday. Three women are vying for Dan Miller’s District Three seat on the Board of Supervisors. That includes two former mayors and city council members for Grass Valley, Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer. Also Valentina Masterz, who owns the Organic Bistro and Bakery in Grass Valley. In District Four, incumbent Sue Hoek will be challenged by Calvin Clark. Clark is leading the recall effort against the current Board. There are four candidates vying for the two open seats on the Nevada City Council. That includes incumbent Erin Minnet. Also, Adam Kline, Lou Ceci, and Ken Merdinger. In the County Clerk-Recorder’s race, to replace Greg Diaz, it’s Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona, Paul Gilbert, and Jason Tedder. For Auditor-Controller, to replace Marsha Salter, there are two candidates, Rob Tribble and Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will. And for Assessor, to replace Sue Horne, it’s Rolf Kleinhans and Gerald Bushore.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha