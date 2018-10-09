< Back to All News

June Election Wins County a Technology Award

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Nevada County’s new way of voting in the June election has earned some statewide recognition…

Nevada County Information Systems Manager Diana Carolan says Nevada County beat out about 30 other entries for the award. Carolan says one of the examples of innovation the Voters Choice Act provided was catching someone who voted twice…

Carolan says the award showed great collaboration between the Information Systems Department and the elections office. The award was for counties under 700-thousand in population.

