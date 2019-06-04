< Back to All News

June is National Safety Month

Posted: Jun. 4, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

June is National Safety Month, and with the weather getting warmer and school getting out, it seems like the appropriate time to remind people of some common sense both indoors and outside. Judith Prosser with chair of the Nevada County Safety Committee. She says safety month is done nationally by the National Safety Council…

On water safety, Nevada County Safety Committee Vice Chair Kate Heuer says that can apply to pets as well as people…

Hazard recognition, which is this year’s theme, can be anything from picking up broken glass to lose wires inside the home, or cords that someone could trip over. And like many organizations, they emphasize having a ‘go bag’ prepared when it comes to fire safety.

