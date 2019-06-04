June is National Safety Month, and with the weather getting warmer and school getting out, it seems like the appropriate time to remind people of some common sense both indoors and outside. Judith Prosser with chair of the Nevada County Safety Committee. She says safety month is done nationally by the National Safety Council…

Listen to Judith Prosser

On water safety, Nevada County Safety Committee Vice Chair Kate Heuer says that can apply to pets as well as people…

Listen to Kate Heuer

Hazard recognition, which is this year’s theme, can be anything from picking up broken glass to lose wires inside the home, or cords that someone could trip over. And like many organizations, they emphasize having a ‘go bag’ prepared when it comes to fire safety.

–gf