June Jobless Rate Shows Uptick

After several months of steady declines, Nevada County’s unemployment rate had a slight uptick in June. At five-point-nine percent, that’s half-a-point higher than May. There were gains in several main job sectors, including construction, retail, and leisure and hospitality. But Phelan Burns, with the Alliance For Workforce Development in Grass Valley, says it appears to have been offset by an 11-percent increase of people filing unemployment claims, with more looking for work…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

After the number of unemployed residents dropped by nearly 200 in May, it went up by nearly 300 in June. But Burns says there are a number of opportunities available, depending on the type of work you’re seeking…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

Burns says employment numbers continue to look more traditional, compared to a year ago, when the jobless rate was over 11-percent during COVID shutdowns and no vaccine available yet. Nevada County also has the 12th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties.