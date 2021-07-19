< Back to All News

June Jobless Rate Shows Uptick

Posted: Jul. 19, 2021 12:32 AM PDT

After several months of steady declines, Nevada County’s unemployment rate had a slight uptick in June. At five-point-nine percent, that’s half-a-point higher than May. There were gains in several main job sectors, including construction, retail, and leisure and hospitality. But Phelan Burns, with the Alliance For Workforce Development in Grass Valley, says it appears to have been offset by an 11-percent increase of people filing unemployment claims, with more looking for work…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

After the number of unemployed residents dropped by nearly 200 in May, it went up by nearly 300 in June. But Burns says there are a number of opportunities available, depending on the type of work you’re seeking…

click to listen to Phelan Burns

Burns says employment numbers continue to look more traditional, compared to a year ago, when the jobless rate was over 11-percent during COVID shutdowns and no vaccine available yet. Nevada County also has the 12th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha