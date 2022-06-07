< Back to All News

June Primary Elections Today

Posted: Jun. 7, 2022 12:48 AM PDT

Tuesday, June 7th, is the statewide June Primary. And in Nevada County, voters will be considering a replacement, among three candidates, for Dan Miller, on the Board of Supervisors. Miller is not running for another term. Meanwhile, the head of a stalled effort to recall the entire Board, Calvin Clark, is also trying to unseat incumbent Sue Hoek. There are also four candidates vying for two seats on the Nevada City City Council: Lou Ceci, Adam Kline, Ken Merdinger, and incumbent Erin Minnett. Other notable county races include for Clerk-Recorder, Assessor, and Auditor-Controller. Meanwhile, Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz, who is also not running for re-election, says voter participation is looking low…

As of Monday, Diaz said only 15-thousand mail-in ballots had been received out of a total of around 75-thousand sent out. But he says since all voters now have the option of not having to go to a polling place, participation has generally improved for elections…

Also notable for this election, the county is electing a new congressional representative. Because of redistricting, we’re now in the third district. And with John Garamendi no longer part of that district, there are four candidates running for the newly-created seat: Kevin Kiley, Kermit Jones, Scott Jones, and David Peterson. There is also a primary for one of California’s two U.S Senate seat, plus the statewide races, including for Governor. There are seven vote centers open in the western county today, from 7am to 8pm.

