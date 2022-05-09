June Primary Mail-In Ballots Going Out

The June 7th primary is now less than a month away. And you can vote as soon as this week. Ballots for mail-in voting are being sent out in Nevada County, starting today. But Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says you don’t actually have to wait for yours to arrive…

The county’s other vote centers don’t start opening until Saturday, May 28th. But Adona says the vast majority of county voters won’t likely wait that long….

Approved by state lawmakers in 2016, the Voter’s Choice Act expanded options for how, when, and where they cast their ballots. It’s an optional law, which allows counties to decide if they will transition into the new model. In 2018, Nevada County was among five pilot counties to mail ballots to every voter. Among the notable local races are for two open seats on the Board of Supervisors and two seats on the Nevada City City Council. Adona is also one of three candidates to replace Greg Diaz as Clerk-Recorder. There is also a full slate of statewide primary races, as well as a now-open congressional seat.