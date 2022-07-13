June Primary Results Certified Amid Allegations

Certification of election results used to be a routine matter. But before Nevada County Supervisors adopted a resolution accepting the certification of the local June Primary results, they heard more accusations of irregularities from some people attending the meeting. Paul Gilbert finished a distant third in the Clerk-Recorder’s race and owns a business known as “Citizen Auditors of Nevada County”. He’s contended that Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz has done a poor job of removing people from the rolls who can no longer vote for various reasons, or around four-thousand. He told the Board an independent audit of results is needed…

Diaz told the Board the elections office has always been transparent about the process…

And Board members also defended the local voting system as fair and with no evidence of fraud or similar issues.