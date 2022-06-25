< Back to All News

June Primary Results Will Be Certified Soon

Posted: Jun. 24, 2022 5:09 PM PDT

The June Primary election results for Nevada County are expected to be certified by Wednesday, according to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office. The latest update, released on Friday, still showed Adam Kline and Lou Ceci on their way to joining the Nevada City City Council, with Erin Minnett not being elected to a second four-year term. And in the only other local race that showed some uncertainty on election night, but only whether there’d be a runoff, still has Lisa Swarthout and Lisa Ingram Spencer vying for Dan Miller’s District Three Supervisor seat in November. Swarthout had 48-percent of the vote, but needed over 50-percent to win the seat outright in June.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha