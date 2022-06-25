June Primary Results Will Be Certified Soon

The June Primary election results for Nevada County are expected to be certified by Wednesday, according to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office. The latest update, released on Friday, still showed Adam Kline and Lou Ceci on their way to joining the Nevada City City Council, with Erin Minnett not being elected to a second four-year term. And in the only other local race that showed some uncertainty on election night, but only whether there’d be a runoff, still has Lisa Swarthout and Lisa Ingram Spencer vying for Dan Miller’s District Three Supervisor seat in November. Swarthout had 48-percent of the vote, but needed over 50-percent to win the seat outright in June.