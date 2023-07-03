< Back to All News

June Was Coolest Since 2011

Posted: Jul. 3, 2023 12:21 AM PDT

We all know it was a cooler-than-normal June in Nevada County. But where did it rank all-time? National Weather Service Meteorologist, Kate Forrest, says it was only the 15th-coolest on record. But it was the coolest since 2011. The average daytime high was 78 degrees, compared to the historic normal of 80. Forrest says only 10 days last month had above-average temperatures…

click to listen to Kate Forrest

Forrest says the warmest-ever average high for June was 88 degrees, set in 2021. The lowest was 71 degrees, set in 1998. Meanwhile, she’s forecasting only some minor respite from our worst heatwave of the year so far…

click to listen to Kate Forrest

Forrest says if it hadn’t hit 100 degrees in Sacramento by the Fourth of July, it would have been the latest-ever. And for the year so far, there have been 111 days with below-average temperatures in Nevada County, compared to 68 at above-average.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha