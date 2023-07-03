June Was Coolest Since 2011

We all know it was a cooler-than-normal June in Nevada County. But where did it rank all-time? National Weather Service Meteorologist, Kate Forrest, says it was only the 15th-coolest on record. But it was the coolest since 2011. The average daytime high was 78 degrees, compared to the historic normal of 80. Forrest says only 10 days last month had above-average temperatures…

Forrest says the warmest-ever average high for June was 88 degrees, set in 2021. The lowest was 71 degrees, set in 1998. Meanwhile, she’s forecasting only some minor respite from our worst heatwave of the year so far…

Forrest says if it hadn’t hit 100 degrees in Sacramento by the Fourth of July, it would have been the latest-ever. And for the year so far, there have been 111 days with below-average temperatures in Nevada County, compared to 68 at above-average.