Junior H-S Students Selected To Girls Conference

Nine local high school juniors have been selected for this year’s Calfornia Girls State Conference that provide leadership and citizenship programs. The conference is being held for one week in June at Claremont McKenna College. Kimala Desena is the scholarship coordinator for the Nevada Joint Union High School District…

One delegate and two alternates each have been selected from Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools, as well as Ghidotti Early College High School. The Conference has been sponsored by the American Legion Auxilary since 1940. It gives the girls an opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens. A mock town is set up, where the girls are elected to various city and judicial positions, creating and passing laws…

Desena says the selection also looks good on a college application. And some girls also go onto Girls Nation in Washington D.C. She says over 30-thousand girls, who have completed their junior year in high school, attend state conferences nationwide.