Jury Rules Schuller Sane in Murder Case

The verdict is in, and it didn’t take a jury long to decide that Jason Schuller was sane when he shot and killed 67 year-old William Tackett two years ago…
District Attorney Cliff Newell says a previous jury deadlocked over that issue in January. A new jury was seated and rendered that verdict this morning. Newell, as you might expect, pleased with the jury’s decision…
It’s been almost exactly two years since Tackett’s death at his Banner View Drive home, with Schuller also burning the body afterward. The 36 year-old Schuller faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
–gf
