Jury Summons Are Being Sent Out Again

Posted: Jun. 2, 2020 5:55 PM PDT

Expect higher than normal summons to be sent out, as jury trials resume later this month in Nevada County. Court Executive Officer Jason Galkin says balancing an efficient process with potentially crowded jury groupings will still be a challenge…

Face masks are mandatory. But Galkin says, overall, people will likely end up spending about the same amount of time for the process, although not necessarily inside the courtroom…

And since it’s unclear how many people may be able to opt out, due to coronavirus concerns, a larger number will be getting summons, to ensure fair-sized jury pool. Meanwhile, Galkin says counter service is still not being offered at this time, with other court transactions still available online.

