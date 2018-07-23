Just Minor Changes Ahead For Mail-In Ballot System

After a number of meetings with local and state staff, voters, and other county officials, no major changes are planned for Nevada County’s all mail-in-ballot election system. But County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says they did learn a few things from the first implementation of the system in the June Primary. He says they’ll still have eight vote centers but will likely modify the set up of drop boxes…

Diaz says between 25 and 30-percent of voters used drop boxes, instead of mailing their ballots. Governor Brown recently signed a bill requiring all counties to provide prepaid postage on mail-in ballots. But Nevada County already does that. We were one of five pilot counties to use an all mail-in system. Diaz also says a lot more people showed up at vote centers on election day than they anticipated. He says a greeter will be used in November…

Diaz says Nevada County had the highest June Primary turnout rate in the state. Meanwhile, he says he’d also like to make sure that voters understand that if ballots are turned in on election day, they can’t be counted election night. He says since 40 to 50-percent fell into that category, that meant fewer definitive results on election night.