Just Minor Population Changes Here 2023

Posted: May. 2, 2024 12:39 AM PDT

California’s population increased by 67-thousand people last year to over 39-million, according to new data from the California Department of Finance. 2023 was the first year, since 2020, that the state has seen a net increase. But there was another drop for Nevada County, at just 297 residents, bringing 2023’s population to 100-thousand-177. That’s an even more minor decline than the previous count, when we lost 737 residents. Grass Valley saw the largest decrease of all the cities, but only 78 people, for a population of 13-thousand-400. And City Manager Tim Kiser indicated it’s not something they pay that close attention to…

And Kiser says that’s because of the lack of significant residential development and lack of affordable housing…

Nevada City only lost three residents, with a population of three-thousand-347. Meanwhile, Yuba County had the highest housing growth of all counties, or two-percent. Yuba City also had the tenth-highest percentage growth. The state’s growth can be attributed to an increase in legal foreign immigration and natural population increasing.

