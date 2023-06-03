< Back to All News

K9 Restrictions Bill Withdrawn In Assembly

Posted: Jun. 2, 2023 5:21 PM PDT

Legislation that would significantly reduce the role of law enforcement K9’s has been withdrawn from Assembly consideration for the rest of the legislative year. It would have prohibited the dogs from participating in the arrest of suspects, crowd control, or any activities that might involve biting. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says their program has been very useful over the past five years that they’ve had it…

The bill did allow K9’s to still be involved in explosives and drug detections and search and rescue operations. But the authors also stated that K9’s have been a mainstay in America’s history of racial bias and violence against minorities. They cited harmful injuries for minor infractions…

Nevada County Supervisors also approved a letter of opposition recently, that was sent to key lawmakers.

