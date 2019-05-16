Kano Does Well At K-9 Trials

It’s been nearly a year since Nevada County law enforcement’s second K-9 was introduced. And the Grass Valley Police Department is touting Kano’s recent success at a North State K-9 Trials that took place in Yuba City earlier this month. Officer Evan Butler says it was Kano’s first competition, and he did well. That included narcotics detection…
Butler says other competition covered such components as obedience, agility, area searches, and protection or patrol…
And Butler says Kano plans to enter one or two more competitions later this year.
