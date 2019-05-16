< Back to All News

Kano Does Well At K-9 Trials

Posted: May. 15, 2019 6:10 PM PDT

It’s been nearly a year since Nevada County law enforcement’s second K-9 was introduced. And the Grass Valley Police Department is touting Kano’s recent success at a North State K-9 Trials that took place in Yuba City earlier this month. Officer Evan Butler says it was Kano’s first competition, and he did well. That included narcotics detection…

click to listen to Officer Butler

Butler says other competition covered such components as obedience, agility, area searches, and protection or patrol…

click to listen to Officer Butler

And Butler says Kano plans to enter one or two more competitions later this year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha