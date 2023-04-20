< Back to All News

Kayaker Drowns In South Yuba River Near Bridgeport

Posted: Apr. 20, 2023 12:19 PM PDT

It was a 17-year-old boy from the state of Washington who died from a kayaking accident on the South Yuba River Wednesday afternoon. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Division Chief Pat Sullivan was among rescue crew members. He says the boy was with three others in the kayak, about two miles from Bridgeport, when it reportedly became stuck in rocks and overturned…

There were no other injuries. Sullivan also stated that many boaters are attracted to that part of the river due to its more isolated and less-populated location. But it also makes access for crews more slow and difficult, with a helicopter having to be called out. The name of the fatality is not available at this time. Sullivan also remarked about the very high and cold conditions this time of year, especially from one of the heavier winters in recent memory…

Sullivan says water temperatures were recently recorded in the 40’s and any activity in the river will be discouraged at least until July.

