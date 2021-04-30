< Back to All News

Keep Fighting COVID Fatigue

Apr. 30, 2021

Nevada County COVID case rate continue to vacillate around 10 cases per day, and medical officials continue to say the best course of action is mask wearing in public, social distancing , and of course getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly as possible. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s, Dr. Brian Evans, says the ongoing restrictions continue to wear on people, including himself.

 

Evans is cautious about people letting down there guard too soon. He says in place such as India, relaxing to soon is causing serious issues.

 

However, on the brighter side, he says as more people get vaccinated, they are allowed a few more freedoms when it comes to getting together and outside activities.

 

It is indoor gatherings where people are not wearing masks that are the greatest risk of spreading the virus. Currently Nevada County is over 30 percent of its adults population fully vaccinated.

