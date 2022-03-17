Keeping an Eye on Mutations

The COVID numbers are some of the best since the pandemic began and definitely since the Omicron surge, but during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke says we are not completely out of the woods yet as the Omicron BA2 variant is appearing more often in a neighboring county.

Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet says there is aslo evidence of a combination of the Omicron and Delta variants. The mutation, referred to as DeltaCron is not widely identified and there has been no consistency between the virus in cases containing elements of both mutations.

Dr. Cooke pointed towards the positive developments when it comes to combating COVID.

All officials continue to stress the effectiveness and importance of vaccines, masking and distancing even though mandates have been loosened.