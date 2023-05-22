< Back to All News

Kentucky Flat School Latest Historical Landmark

Posted: May. 22, 2023 12:37 AM PDT

The latest ceremony commemorating Nevada County’s deep history is Tuesday morning. And this one will honor Kentucky Flat School on Newtown Road. Historical Landmarks Commission member Chuck Scimeca says the school was originally located near the Kentucky Flat mining camp. It became too small for that community and was moved to its current site in 1855. The original building was destroyed by fire in 1895, but was quickly rebuilt. It continued to operate until 1963…

click to listen to Chuck Scimeca

The school was annexed to the Grass Valley District in 1964, who will co-host the ceremony. It was leased to the Kentucky Flat Community Center. And Scimeca says today it continues to serve young children as a pre-school…

click to listen to Chuck Scimeca

The half-hour ceremony starts Tuesday morning at 10am.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha