Kentucky Flat School Latest Historical Landmark

The latest ceremony commemorating Nevada County’s deep history is Tuesday morning. And this one will honor Kentucky Flat School on Newtown Road. Historical Landmarks Commission member Chuck Scimeca says the school was originally located near the Kentucky Flat mining camp. It became too small for that community and was moved to its current site in 1855. The original building was destroyed by fire in 1895, but was quickly rebuilt. It continued to operate until 1963…

The school was annexed to the Grass Valley District in 1964, who will co-host the ceremony. It was leased to the Kentucky Flat Community Center. And Scimeca says today it continues to serve young children as a pre-school…

The half-hour ceremony starts Tuesday morning at 10am.