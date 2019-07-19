< Back to All News

Kidnapping, Child Abuse Defandant Waives Preliminary Hearing

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 12:10 AM PDT

A defendant charged with kidnapping, felony spousal abuse, criminal threats, and child abuse or endangerment has voluntarily sped up court proceedings regarding his case. Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Wash said, 29 year old Elliot Winston Black waived his right for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon.

Listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the process is really a formality. Sometimes defendants waive their right to a preliminary hearing just to speed the process along, or for defense tactical reasons.
Elliot Black was originally arrested on April 1 after allegedly holding his 28 year old girlfriend and her 11 year old daughter against their will in their residence.
The next court date for Black is August 30th for arraignment on the information.

