Kids Cabaret Takes Over Nevada Theater Saturday

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 12:10 AM PDT

An afternoon of exciting performancess takes place Saturday in Nevada City. The 4th Annual Kids Cabaret at the Nevada Theater features eight performances highlighting the talents of Nevada County Youth. Event organizer, Izzy Tooinsky, says the
Cabaret is what the spirit of Nevada County is all about.

Tooinsky, a long time performer and educator in Nevada County, says the Kids Cabaret has a variety of performances.

The event was somehwat inpsired by the television shows Tooinsky watched as a child.

The performers began auditioning for Tooinsky in July and the stage was set by late August. The show is designed for audiences of all ages.

