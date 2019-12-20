Kids March Through Grass Valley on Donation Day

Listen to Lyman Gilmore Band

The Lyman Gilmore marching band, a color guard, and kids singing songs. That’s all part of the annual Donation Day Parade in downtown Grass Valley. Sixth grader Emma Schwartz and eighth-grader Marley Lopin carried the Grass Valley Relief Society banner at the front of the line…

Sandy Phillips was one of the people watching on Mill Street. Something she hadn’t done in a long time…

The kids marched through downtown, then returned to Grass Valley Charter where the parade began, and dropped off their canned goods and other donations. This Scotten School first grader knew the history of Donation Day…

That’s pretty close. What started as a few kids collecting a potato and a stick of firewood is now a tradition in its 136th year.

–gf