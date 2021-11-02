< Back to All News

Kids Wait for Vaccine Approval

Posted: Nov. 2, 2021 6:36 AM PDT

As the country awaits the decision from the CDC on their recommendation for use of the Pfizer vaccine on children between 5 and 11, CEO and President of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans says the data is pointing towards approval following the FDA’s recommendations.

 

Though the results have been relatively positive, Evans understands the hesitancy parents may experience and says the decision to vaccinate a child should not be taken lightly and it is best to discuss the pros and cons with their doctors.

 

Once the children’s vaccine is approved by the the remaining agencies, California is positioning itself to distribute through multiple channels including pediatricians, clinics, and directly through some high risk area schools, but no schools have been identified in Nevada County.

