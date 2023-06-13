Kiley Again At Odds With IRS

Nevada County’s congressman continues to be at odds with the Internal Revenue Service. Kevin Kiley says his office recently received a lot of calls from confused constituents about the extended deadline for those who owe federal taxes this year. He says the IRS had mailed letters recently, notifying them that they had just 21 days remaining. But he says the letter failed to note that for counties falling under the Major Disaster Declaration, issued in the wake of the severe winter storms, the deadline was actually October 16th. That includes Nevada County…

Kiley says the IRS had also requested that taxpayers not call them for clarification on the guidance. He’s sent a letter to the IRS commissioner about the matter. In February, Kiley also blasted the agency for how it handled a determination as to whether the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund would be taxable on federal returns…

Kiley also mentions that the recently-signed Federal Budget Deficit Deal did not include funding for hiring over 80-thousand new IRS agents. He thought that number was excessive for responding to growing caseloads.