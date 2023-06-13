< Back to All News

Kiley Again At Odds With IRS

Posted: Jun. 13, 2023 12:10 AM PDT

Nevada County’s congressman continues to be at odds with the Internal Revenue Service. Kevin Kiley says his office recently received a lot of calls from confused constituents about the extended deadline for those who owe federal taxes this year. He says the IRS had mailed letters recently, notifying them that they had just 21 days remaining. But he says the letter failed to note that for counties falling under the Major Disaster Declaration, issued in the wake of the severe winter storms, the deadline was actually October 16th. That includes Nevada County…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says the IRS had also requested that taxpayers not call them for clarification on the guidance. He’s sent a letter to the IRS commissioner about the matter. In February, Kiley also blasted the agency for how it handled a determination as to whether the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund would be taxable on federal returns…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley also mentions that the recently-signed Federal Budget Deficit Deal did not include funding for hiring over 80-thousand new IRS agents. He thought that number was excessive for responding to growing caseloads.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha