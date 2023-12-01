Kiley Among Those Voting To Expel Santos

Nevada County’s congressman was among House members who voted to expel New York Representative George Santos on Friday. And Kevin Kiley had also supported a previous failed attempt…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

The vote follows a recent scathing House ethics investigation and a 23-count federal indictment charging Santos with crimes such as wire fraud and money laundering. The report also says Santos deceived his donors, filed false campaign statements, and used campaign money to fund a lavish lifestyle…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

The vote was 311-114, with 105 Republicans supporting the expulsion. Two-thirds approval is required. But that did not include Nevada County’s previous representative, Doug LaMalfa, nor the four top GOP House leaders. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he still wasn’t comfortable with taking such an action before Santos was convicted of a crime. Only six Congressional members have ever been expelled. Santos is the first in more than two decades and the first to be ousted since the Civil War who wasn’t first convicted of a felony. Santos, who was elected just last year, had survived two previous removal attempts.