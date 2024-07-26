< Back to All News

Kiley Bill Renames VA Facility After Conter

Posted: Jul. 26, 2024 12:09 PM PDT

A posthumous honor may be on the way for Grass Valley veteran Lou Conter, who passed away a few months ago. Nevada County’s Congressman, Kevin Kiley, has introduced a bill to rename the Auburn VA facility after Conter. Conter was the last survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack on the USS Arizona…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says Conter, a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, also had distinguished service during the Korean war…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says Conter served under three presidents before retiring in 1967 after 23 years in the military. He died in April, at the age of 102. He says the bill, which has received bipartisan support, would rename the Auburn facility the “Louis A. Conter VA Clinic”.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha