Kiley Bill Renames VA Facility After Conter

A posthumous honor may be on the way for Grass Valley veteran Lou Conter, who passed away a few months ago. Nevada County’s Congressman, Kevin Kiley, has introduced a bill to rename the Auburn VA facility after Conter. Conter was the last survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack on the USS Arizona…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says Conter, a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, also had distinguished service during the Korean war…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says Conter served under three presidents before retiring in 1967 after 23 years in the military. He died in April, at the age of 102. He says the bill, which has received bipartisan support, would rename the Auburn facility the “Louis A. Conter VA Clinic”.