Kiley Blasts State And IRS On MCTR Uncertainty

Nevada County’s congressman says he shares the frustrations of taxpayers who are being urged not to file federal tax returns yet. That’s because of the continued uncertainty over whether the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund should be included. The IRS has now stated that the rules surrounding them are complex and will require more time to make a determination. They now expect to provide additional clarity next week. Meanwhile, Congressman Kevin Kiley says the Legislature and Governor Newsom should also share some of the blame…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

In his letter to the IRS commissioner, Kiley says many taxpayers plan for and depend on their anticipated federal tax refunds to meet basic needs. He says a delay is something not everyone can afford…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

COVID stimulus payments were not taxable. The Franchise Tax Board has already stated that the Middle Class Tax Refund won’t be taxed by the state. But it also concedes that the funds could be taxed federally.