Kiley Condemns University Protests On House Floor

Pro-Palestinian protests at universities statewide appear to be growing in intensity. And Nevada County’s congressman is condemning them. They’re calling for a ceasefire and stopping the loss of thousands of civilians in Gaza, including women and children. And tent encampments are increasing, calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies that support the war. But, speaking on the House floor, Congressman Kevin Kiley indicated the protesters are mostly agitators and bigoted…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley is also blasting how university administrators have been handling the situation…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

A brawl erupted at UCLA, after an encampment was, according to the chancellor, “forcefully attacked”. Fifteen people were injured. Kiley is also a member of the Education and Workforce Committee. He says the Committee is expanding its investigation and closely monitoring events, and will hold university leadership accountable for inaction.