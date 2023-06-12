< Back to All News

Kiley Derides Newsom Gun Violence Proposal

Posted: Jun. 12, 2023 12:01 AM PDT

Nevada County’s congressional representative is not impressed with Governor Newsom’s proposal to reduce gun violence across the country. Newsom is proposing a 28th amendment to the U.S Constitution to enshrine what he says are already broadly-supported safety measures into law. It would raise the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 and mandate universal background checks. It would also institute what’s termed a “reasonable” waiting period for all gun buyers and bar civilians from purchasing assault weapons. But Congressman Kevin Kiley says what the governor is proposing is already law in California and he should focus on other ways to address the issue…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

Kiley also indicates that this is not a very constructive or effective use of the governor’s office…

click to listen to Congressman Kiley

California has some of the strongest gun restrictions in the country. But Newsom says his proposal was crafted in response to federal courts rolling back several safety laws. Meanwhile, it would take 34 states to support resolutions just to trigger a national constitutional convention. And more than half of state legislatures are led by Republicans. There has never been a constitutional amendment proposed by a state that’s ever passed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha