Kiley Derides Newsom Gun Violence Proposal

Nevada County’s congressional representative is not impressed with Governor Newsom’s proposal to reduce gun violence across the country. Newsom is proposing a 28th amendment to the U.S Constitution to enshrine what he says are already broadly-supported safety measures into law. It would raise the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 and mandate universal background checks. It would also institute what’s termed a “reasonable” waiting period for all gun buyers and bar civilians from purchasing assault weapons. But Congressman Kevin Kiley says what the governor is proposing is already law in California and he should focus on other ways to address the issue…

Kiley also indicates that this is not a very constructive or effective use of the governor’s office…

California has some of the strongest gun restrictions in the country. But Newsom says his proposal was crafted in response to federal courts rolling back several safety laws. Meanwhile, it would take 34 states to support resolutions just to trigger a national constitutional convention. And more than half of state legislatures are led by Republicans. There has never been a constitutional amendment proposed by a state that’s ever passed.