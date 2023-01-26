Kiley In First Month As NevCo’s Congressman

Nevada County’s new congressman says he’s enjoying a Republican majority in the House, after years of a huge Democratic advantage in the California Legislature as an Assembly member. Kevin Kiley is representing a huge new Third District that stretches from Plumas County to Death Valley. It also includes the Sacramento-area suburbs of Rocklin, Roseville, and Folsom. Kiley says wildfire prevention and safety are among the issues he’ll be focusing on. On Wednesday, he says he spoke on the House floor, urging President Biden to fulfill his commitment to provide relief for victims of the Caldor Fire, which destroyed the town of Grizzly Flats. FEMA denied disaster assistance. But Kiley says Biden can over-ride that decision…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley has also received a couple of notable committee assignments. That includes the House Education and Workforce Committee…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says he also opposes what he sees as the recent elimination of independent contracting. Kiley is also on the House Judiciary Committee. Doug LaMalfa had been the county’s representative before he ended up in the remapped First District. It extends further south to include Sutter, Colusa, and Glenn Counties.