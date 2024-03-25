< Back to All News

Kiley Independent Contractor Resolution Passes

Mar. 25, 2024

A legislative victory for Nevada County’s Congressman. A House Committee, that Kevin Kiley sits on, has reversed a Biden Administration regulation that he says limits independent contracting work. The rule classifies more independent contractors as employees, which forces more employers to have to offer benefits, such as vacation and sick pay and health insurance. Kiley says that jeopardizes the ability of millions of Americans to do freelance work…

Kiley says the rule is modelled on a recently-imposed law in California, that implements a similar re-classification, also known as AB5….

Kiley says a survey of independent contractors also shows that only nine-percent would prefer a so-called “traditional job”. He says the Biden rule creates a non-exhaustive, six-factor litmus test for unelected bureaucrats to interpret and decide who is and who is not classified as independent.

