Nevada County’s Congressman indicates he was never supportive of 21 far-right representatives in his party on shutting down the federal government. On Friday, Kevin Kiley had voted for a 30-day stopgap spending bill sponsored by most Republicans, who are in the majority in the House, even though it had little chance of passing…

The funding fight has only focused on a relatively small part of the six-point-four trillion dollar U.S. budget. Lawmakers were never considering cuts to popular benefit programs, like Social Security and Medicare. But Kiley says progress on border issues has always been important…

Spending cuts, along with providing more funding to aid Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, have also been sticking points.