Kiley Opposes Labor Secretary Nomination

President Biden’s Labor Secretary nomination is being blasted by Nevada County’s congressman. Julie Su has already been serving in a deputy capacity, since 2021. But she has longed faced scrutiny for the handling of unemployment benefits during the pandemic, when she was secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Kevin Kiley says under Su’s management, the agency denied or severely delayed benefits to over five-million Californians…

Kiley says the fraud was entirely preventable and its scale was unique in the state. He says Su has also championed and enforced Assembly Bill Five…

Meanwhile, the White House says when the pandemic hit, red and blue states wee dealing with fragile, outdated technology. They say under Su’s leadership, California took important steps to process historic numbers of claims, or one in five in the entire nation. Her nomination will soon be considered by the U.S Senate.