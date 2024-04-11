< Back to All News

Kiley Part Of Delegation To Israel

Posted: Apr. 11, 2024 12:28 AM PDT

Nevada County’s representative just returned with a Congressional delegation that visited Israel. The American Israel Education Foundation organized the trip. That included meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Biden, the American Ambassador, as well as the parents of a hostage still being held in Gaza. And while the country has been under fire recently for the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians, along with humanitarian aid workers, Kevin Kiley says Hamas also has a lot of responsibility…

But Kiley did condemn the recent deaths of kitchen workers as a terrible mistake that Israel has owned up to. The trip also included stops in Jerusalem, the Gaza envelope, the Golan Heights, and the West Bank…

Kiley also says he’s committed to working with his colleagues in Congress to bringing home the hostages and assuring that the October seventh attack is never repeated.

