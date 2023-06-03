< Back to All News

Kiley Praises Debt Limit Deal

Posted: Jun. 2, 2023 5:18 PM PDT

All 12 of California’s Congressional Republicans supported the debt limit deal. And that included Nevada County’s representative, Kevin Kiley. He says with the vote, the government has made a two-point-1 trillion dollar down payment on a promise to reduce spending, while suspending the debt limit through next year…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

The bill also includes a wide range of provisions. Kiley says that includes tightening work requirements for welfare programs. That’s by primarily by adjusting the work participation rate credits that states can receive for reducing their caseloads…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

But Kiley stressed that this is only a first step. He says his attention will now turn to the appropriations process, as the next step in restoring what he calls “fiscal sanity”, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal budget.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha