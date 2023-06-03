Kiley Praises Debt Limit Deal

All 12 of California’s Congressional Republicans supported the debt limit deal. And that included Nevada County’s representative, Kevin Kiley. He says with the vote, the government has made a two-point-1 trillion dollar down payment on a promise to reduce spending, while suspending the debt limit through next year…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

The bill also includes a wide range of provisions. Kiley says that includes tightening work requirements for welfare programs. That’s by primarily by adjusting the work participation rate credits that states can receive for reducing their caseloads…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

But Kiley stressed that this is only a first step. He says his attention will now turn to the appropriations process, as the next step in restoring what he calls “fiscal sanity”, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal budget.