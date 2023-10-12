Kiley Signs Bi-Partisan Letter Of Support For Israel

Nevada County’s representative is among those signing a bi-partisan congressional letter sent to the State Department on getting Americans out of Israel. Kevin Kiley says they’re demanding that resources are expanded to ensure that they return home safely…

At least 22 Americans are confirmed dead and an unknown number are believed to be among hostages being held by Hamas. Kiley acknowledges the challenge, given the volatile, chaotic, and deadly environment…

Kiley has also co-authored a bi-partisan resolution expressing America’s unwavering support for Israel and condemning the terrorist assaults. His office is also available to help constituents, including ways to connect them with the U.S Embassy. Less than 200-thousand Americans are believed to live in Israel.