< Back to All News

Kiley Signs Bi-Partisan Letter Of Support For Israel

Posted: Oct. 12, 2023 12:21 AM PDT

Nevada County’s representative is among those signing a bi-partisan congressional letter sent to the State Department on getting Americans out of Israel. Kevin Kiley says they’re demanding that resources are expanded to ensure that they return home safely…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

At least 22 Americans are confirmed dead and an unknown number are believed to be among hostages being held by Hamas. Kiley acknowledges the challenge, given the volatile, chaotic, and deadly environment…

click to listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley has also co-authored a bi-partisan resolution expressing America’s unwavering support for Israel and condemning the terrorist assaults. His office is also available to help constituents, including ways to connect them with the U.S Embassy. Less than 200-thousand Americans are believed to live in Israel.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha