Kiley Supports More Protections For Journalists

Posted: Sep. 11, 2023 12:52 AM PDT

Journalists may soon enjoy greater protections under federal law. Nevada County’s Congressman, Kevin Kiley, has announced that his legislation now has at least 20 bi-partisan supporters. It’s called the PRESS Act, which stands for “Protect Reporters from Exploitive State Spying”. He says while 48 states and the District of Columbia have some form of shield law, protections vary significantly and don’t apply to investigations by the Department of Justice or the FBI, for example…

The legislation would also ensure that important data held by a third party, such as a phone or internet company, can’t be seized without notice and provide the ability to challenge the move in court. Kiley indicates the proposal was sparked by recent disturbing trends by the federal government….

The House Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved the PRESS Act. Kiley hopes it’ll go to a full floor vote and be signed by President Biden before the fall recess.

